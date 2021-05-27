Novan (NOVN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Novan (NOVN) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $25.90 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Novan has an average volume of 676.8K.

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.