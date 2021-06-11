Novan (NOVN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- June 11, 2021, 6:16 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Novan (NOVN) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on Novan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $819K and GAAP net loss of $8.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.17 million.

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

