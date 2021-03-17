Novacyt SAS (NVYTF) Receives a New Rating from Oddo BHF

Novacyt SAS (NVYTF) received a Hold rating from Oddo BHF analyst Oddo Securities on March 11. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.50.

The the analyst consensus on Novacyt SAS is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, Novacyt SAS has an average volume of 853.

Novacyt SA is engaged in developing and selling diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. Its diagnostic products are used in LBC, oncology, microbiology, hematology, and serology testing. The company operates its business through two business segments: Corporate and Diagnostics and Molecular Products.The Corporate and Diagnostics segment corresponds to diagnostic activities in laboratories, and the manufacturing and distribution of reagents and kitsfor bacterial and blood tests. The Molecular Products segment represents the activities of Primerdesign, which designs, manufactures and distributes test kits for certaindiseases in humans, animals and food products.