Nova Measuring (NVMI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Stifel Nicolaus gave Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Benchmark Co. Analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.45, close to its 52-week high of $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Nova Measuring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.33, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nova Measuring’s market cap is currently $1.16B and has a P/E ratio of 30.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. providing metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.