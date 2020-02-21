Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.79, close to its 52-week low of $45.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Extended Stay America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norwegian Cruise Line with a $57.67 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s market cap is currently $10.32B and has a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company. It is a global cruise line operator, which offers cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.