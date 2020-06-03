Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 67.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norwegian Cruise Line is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.17, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.88 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $118 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

