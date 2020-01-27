Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Norwegian Cruise Line has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s market cap is currently $11.88B and has a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NCLH in relation to earlier this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company. It is a global cruise line operator, which offers cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

