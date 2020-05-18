Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on May 15 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.92, close to its 52-week low of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 50.8% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Las Vegas Sands, and Vail Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norwegian Cruise Line is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.30, implying a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $155 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

