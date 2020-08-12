NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NortonLifeLock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.70, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on NortonLifeLock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $614 million and net profit of $231 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $650 million and had a net profit of $26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NLOK in relation to earlier this year.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

