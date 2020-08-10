NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

In a report released today, Walter Pritchard from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pritchard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.5% success rate. Pritchard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

NortonLifeLock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.70, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock’s market cap is currently $13.81B and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NLOK in relation to earlier this year.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

