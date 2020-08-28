NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on August 18, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 67.9% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $25.11 average price target, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on NortonLifeLock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $614 million and net profit of $231 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $650 million and had a net profit of $26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NLOK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

