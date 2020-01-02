Northwestern (NWE) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Sell rating on Northwestern (NWE) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.69.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 48.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Northwestern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $71.50.

Northwestern’s market cap is currently $3.62B and has a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other.