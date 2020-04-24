Northwestern (NWE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Northwestern (NWE) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Northwestern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.25, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Northwestern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $328 million and net profit of $59.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $309 million and had a net profit of $66.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NWE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.