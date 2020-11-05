Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard assigned a Buy rating to Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwest Pipe Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Northwest Pipe Company’s market cap is currently $263.4M and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Northwest Pipe Co. operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Transmission segment, which manufactures steel pipeline systems for drinking water infrastructure. The firm serves a range of markets and its solution-based products for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.