Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwest Pipe Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a one-year high of $36.71 and a one-year low of $18.05. Currently, Northwest Pipe Company has an average volume of 77.71K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NWPX in relation to earlier this year.

Northwest Pipe Co. operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Transmission segment, which manufactures steel pipeline systems for drinking water infrastructure. The firm serves a range of markets and its solution-based products for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.