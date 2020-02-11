NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report released yesterday, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF), with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67, equals to its 52-week high of $9.67.

Blondeau has an average return of 7.3% when recommending NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is ranked #1532 out of 5894 analysts.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.86, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.67 and a one-year low of $8.01. Currently, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an average volume of 810.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand.