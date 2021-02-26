NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF) Gets a Hold Rating from National Bank

National Bank analyst Tal Woolley maintained a Hold rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF) today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.02, close to its 52-week high of $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Woolley is ranked #3468 out of 7333 analysts.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.51 and a one-year low of $4.29. Currently, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an average volume of 2,068.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand. It also focuses on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate leasable area.The company was founded by Paul Dalla Lana in January 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.