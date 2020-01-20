Northwest Gas (NWN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northwest Gas (NWN), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.63, close to its 52-week high of $74.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northwest Gas with a $71.00 average price target.

Northwest Gas’ market cap is currently $2.24B and has a P/E ratio of 34.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NWN in relation to earlier this year.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.