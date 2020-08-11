Northrop (NOC) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Northrop (NOC) on August 2 and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $335.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Science Applications, and Caci International.

Northrop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $385.11, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $385.01 and a one-year low of $263.31. Currently, Northrop has an average volume of 945.9K.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of security businesses. It includes products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment includes the design, development, integration, and production of manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and subsystems. The Innovation Systems segment deigns, develops, integrates, and produces flight, armament, and space systems to enable national security, civil government, and commercial customers. The Mission Systems segment consists of sensors and processing; cyber and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and advanced capabilities. The Technology Services focuses on global logistics and modernization; advanced defense services; and system modernization and services. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.