Northland Securities Upgrades Western Union (WU) to Buy

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl upgraded Western Union (WU) to Buy today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.45.

Based on Western Union’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $173 million.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

