Northland Securities Thinks Zovio’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zovio (ZVO), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.87, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.2% and a 64.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KLDiscovery, DraftKings, and Gogo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

Zovio’s market cap is currently $95.65M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.87.

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.