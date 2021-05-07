Northland Securities Thinks Zogenix’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, representing a 201.9% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Zogenix’s market cap is currently $978.4M and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

