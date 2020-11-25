Northland Securities Thinks vTv Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.86, close to its 52-week low of $1.44.

Currently, the analyst consensus on vTv Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.23 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, vTv Therapeutics has an average volume of 558.4K.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.