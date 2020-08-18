Northland Securities Thinks Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.47, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 51.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $17.50 average price target, representing a 165.2% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRCA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.