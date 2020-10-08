Northland Securities Thinks Talos Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy (TALO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.77, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talos Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

Based on Talos Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.87 million and GAAP net loss of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $287 million and had a net profit of $94.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TALO in relation to earlier this year.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.