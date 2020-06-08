Northland Securities Thinks Synchronoss Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Austin Angelo- June 8, 2020, 6:56 AM EDT

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 55.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchronoss Technologies with a $8.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, Synchronoss Technologies has an average volume of 480.7K.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

