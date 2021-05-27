Northland Securities Thinks Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (SOAC) and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.92, close to its 52-week low of $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.