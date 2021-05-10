Northland Securities Thinks Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.22, close to its 52-week low of $11.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 71.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.