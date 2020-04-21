Northland Securities Thinks PolarityTE’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE (PTE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.13, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -23.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and vTv Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $8.25 average price target, a 617.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, PolarityTE has an average volume of 568.4K.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.