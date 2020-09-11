Northland Securities Thinks Northern Oil And Gas’ Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -35.3% and a 16.7% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolution Petroleum, SilverBow Resources, and Goodrich Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern Oil And Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.33, implying a 131.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.80 price target.

Based on Northern Oil And Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.67 million and GAAP net loss of $899 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a net profit of $44.4 million.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.