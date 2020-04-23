Northland Securities Thinks Nabriva’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva (NBRV), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -24.0% and a 21.7% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and vTv Therapeutics.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 1.63M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.