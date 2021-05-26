Northland Securities Thinks Nabriva’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva (NBRV), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.48, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 32.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nabriva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 million and GAAP net loss of $13.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301K and had a GAAP net loss of $23.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.