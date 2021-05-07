Northland Securities Thinks Nabriva’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva (NBRV), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.49, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 2.18M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.