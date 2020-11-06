Northland Securities Thinks Nabriva’s Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva (NBRV) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.3% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 1.67M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.