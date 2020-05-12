Northland Securities Thinks Nabriva’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Nabriva (NBRV), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.9% and a 30.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $1.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nabriva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252K and GAAP net loss of $23.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.