Northland Securities Thinks Megalith Financial Acquisition’s Stock is Going to Recover

Megalith Financial Acquisition (MFAC) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.40, close to its 52-week low of $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

Megalith Financial Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.99 and a one-year low of $10.05. Currently, Megalith Financial Acquisition has an average volume of 37.96K.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on the financial technology and financial services sectors. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.