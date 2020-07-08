Northland Securities Thinks Kaleyra’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares opened today at $4.09, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.25, which is a 221.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Kaleyra has an average volume of 166.7K.

GigCapital, Inc. is an emerging growth company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on October 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

