Northland Securities Thinks Flexion Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.87, close to its 52-week low of $5.02.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, which is a 240.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.98 and a one-year low of $5.02. Currently, Flexion Therapeutics has an average volume of 774.2K.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.