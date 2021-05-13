Northland Securities Thinks Eos Energy Enterprises’ Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.95, close to its 52-week low of $10.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eos Energy Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

