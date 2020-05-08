Northland Securities Thinks CV Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on CV Sciences (CVSI) today and set a price target of $0.85. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.48, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CV Sciences with a $0.85 average price target.

Based on CV Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.33 million and GAAP net loss of $6.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.22 million and had a net profit of $2.9 million.

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.