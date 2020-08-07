Northland Securities Thinks Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.61, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a one-year high of $7.78 and a one-year low of $1.90. Currently, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 428.8K.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.