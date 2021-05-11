Northland Securities Thinks Acies Acquisition’s Stock is Going to Recover

Acies Acquisition (ACAC) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.97, close to its 52-week low of $9.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acies Acquisition with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Acies Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.