Northland Securities’ Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Ring Energy (REI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -31.5% and a 21.7% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ring Energy.

The company has a one-year high of $3.31 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Ring Energy has an average volume of 1.39M.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.