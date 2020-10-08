Northland Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger reiterated a Hold rating on Milestone Scientific (MLSS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and Zynex.

Milestone Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Milestone Scientific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167.7K and GAAP net loss of $3.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of pioneering proprietary, innovative technological systems and solutions. It also involves in the development, manufacture, market, and selling of computer controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.