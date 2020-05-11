Northland Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Himax Technologies (HIMX) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Himax Technologies with a $5.63 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.10 and a one-year low of $1.71. Currently, Himax Technologies has an average volume of 1.67M.

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.