Northland Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Falcon Minerals (FLMN) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -36.9% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Falcon Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Falcon Minerals’ market cap is currently $217.2M and has a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLMN in relation to earlier this year.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.