Northland Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amplify Energy (AMPY)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Amplify Energy (AMPY) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -34.5% and a 17.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The the analyst consensus on Amplify Energy is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Amplify Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.17 million and GAAP net loss of $41.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.53 million and had a net profit of $18.64 million.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are located in large, mature oil, and natural gas reservoirs. The company was founded in March 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.