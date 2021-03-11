Northland Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, WisdomTree Investments, and Medallion Financial.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA’s market cap is currently $142.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.71.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations. The Mortgage Market segment offers loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle. The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle. The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes certain ancillary businesses, interest expense and unallocated costs related to corporate support functions. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.