Northland Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.00, close to its 52-week low of $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, WisdomTree Investments, and Medallion Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.82 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an average volume of 117.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations. The Mortgage Market segment offers loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle. The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle. The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes certain ancillary businesses, interest expense and unallocated costs related to corporate support functions. The company was founded on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.