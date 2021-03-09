Northland Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Shift Technologies (SFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies (SFT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.68, close to its 52-week low of $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and OneMain Holdings.

Shift Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, a 58.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

